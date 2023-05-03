New US ambassador to Italy, Biden towards the appointment of Jack Markell

Listen to the audio version of the article

US President Joe Biden has identified the new ambassador to Italy: according to rumors circulating in Washington, he would be 62-year-old Jack Markell, current US ambassador to the OECD and former governor from 2009 to 2017 of Delaware, the state of the president . A trusted man of his, therefore. If the choice is confirmed by the leader of the White House and then by the Senate, the diplomatic office in Rome will thus have an ambassador again after more than two years, even if the technical times for confirmation in Congress in all probability will not allow him to manage the awaited visit of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to the White House.

His predecessor, Lewis Eisenberg, appointed by Donald Trump, had completed his mandate on January 17, 2021 and the United States has since been represented by charge d’affaires Shawn Crowley. With Markell’s appointment, a long wait, which had created considerable embarrassment on both sides of the Atlantic, would come to an end. The seat had remained “frozen” for a long time because it was rumored that it could be Nancy Pelosi’s landing place after the Midterm elections, when a resounding dem defeat was expected. Instead, the Donkey’s party defended itself well and the speaker preferred to keep her seat and her role as mentor behind the scenes, also thanks to the attack on her husband’s home by a right-wing fanatic.

The portrait

Married with two children, masters of business administration at the University of Chicago, Markell began his management career working as a banker at First Chicago Corporation, then became a consultant at McKinsey & Company, then senior vice president of Fleet Call – then Nextel Communications – and finally manager at Comcast.

Instead, his political career began as treasurer of Delaware (from 1999 to 2009), of which he then became governor for two terms (2009 to 2017), the first Jew of that state. Biden’s son Beau, before he died of brain cancer in 2015, was Delaware’s attorney general and intended to run to succeed him. “If he had run, he would have won. And if he had won he would have been a very good governor,” Markell said of him.

In August 2021, during the evacuation of Afghan civilians after the US withdrawal from the country, he was appointed White House coordinator of “Operation Allies Refuge”, a program to help refugees resettle in the United States. Two months earlier Biden had already appointed him US ambassador to the OECD and the Senate had easily approved the choice: a precedent that should pave the way for rapid confirmation as ambassador in Rome.