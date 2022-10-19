New variant of the new coronavirus spreads rapidly in the United States US media: The White House is not ready

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-19 11:44

Medics in Connecticut treat a coronavirus patient in an intensive care unit. (Data map)

Overseas Network, October 18. According to a report by the US “politician” news website on October 17, according to data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the past few weeks, two new variants of the new coronavirus, BQ1 and BQ1.1, have rapidly spread in the United States. transmission, which has now accounted for more than 11% of new crown cases in the United States.

These two new variants are considered to pose a new threat to the US government’s epidemic prevention strategy. U.S. health officials believe the new variant is expected to become the dominant strain in the U.S. by November. Studies have shown that current Covid-19 treatments are ineffective against the new variant, leaving hundreds of thousands of people with compromised immune systems unprotected.

And the U.S. government still has no contingency plan for how to protect these populations, nor has it invested any money to find new treatments. For months, the White House has been seeking about $23 billion in funding for the coronavirus response from Congress, warning that a lack of funding will cripple the administration’s ability to respond to new threats. White House officials have also warned that the United States is not ready to deal with the threat posed by the new variant. (Overseas Network Li Fang)