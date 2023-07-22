Home » New warning RHMZ Weather in Serbia in an hour | Weather forecast
World

New warning RHMZ Weather in Serbia in an hour | Weather forecast

by admin
New warning RHMZ Weather in Serbia in an hour | Weather forecast

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) has issued a new warning on its website.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/Nemanja Stanojčić/Instagram/printscreen/moj_beo_grad_

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) has issued a new warning on its website about the storm that is expected in the next hour, around 19:00. Raški and Rasina districts will be hit, and later the storm will move to Toplički and Niški districts.

And in the next hour, strong convective cloudiness, which caused intense showers with thunder, the appearance of large hail and stormy winds in the shower zone, will remain in the area of ​​Ras and Rasin districts and will tend to move towards Toplički and Niš districts.“, it is stated in the warning of RHMZ.

RHMZ Source: RHMZ

BONUS VIDEO:

00:52 Storm in Kraljevo Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

(WORLD)

See also  The situation of the epidemic in Kazakhstan improves and the economy enters a stage of recovery

You may also like

Immortals of Aveum presents us with a cut-scene...

Prince George of Wales turns 10 – TV...

General Practitioners Transferred to Rosales National Hospital Following...

‘Everything is possible in Gaza’ for the EU...

First-Ever Foreign Port Visit: U.S. Navy Commissioned Warship...

Malaysian government canceled music festival after singer and...

From journalism degree to missiles in Syria: this...

Arthur from Juve to Fiorentina: the official announcement...

Zhuravliov, journalist and militant: who was the Russian...

NetherRealm reveals Kombat Pack 1 with Homelander, Omni-Man...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy