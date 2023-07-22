New warning RHMZ Weather in Serbia in an hour | Weather forecast

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) has issued a new warning on its website.

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) has issued a new warning on its website about the storm that is expected in the next hour, around 19:00. Raški and Rasina districts will be hit, and later the storm will move to Toplički and Niški districts.

“And in the next hour, strong convective cloudiness, which caused intense showers with thunder, the appearance of large hail and stormy winds in the shower zone, will remain in the area of ​​Ras and Rasin districts and will tend to move towards Toplički and Niš districts.“, it is stated in the warning of RHMZ.

