[NTD Times, Beijing time, February 27, 2023]A series of explosions in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol last week sparked speculation that Ukraine may have new long-range weapons, as the war entered In the second year, the war may enter a new stage.

British intelligence said in a daily update on February 27 that at least 14 explosions had been reported in the city of Mariupol since the 21, at sites including two fuel depots and a steel factory used by Russia as a military base .

The blow to the Kalmius district was confirmed on the Telegram channel of Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol.

“We also confirm that two fuel depots at the occupiers’ base in the Kalmius district were damaged,” he wrote.

According to Ukrinform, on the morning of the 22nd, a strong explosion sounded in the city of Mariupol. Explosions were also recorded near the urban-type settlement of Talakivka in the Kalmiuskyi district of the city. Enemy warehouses located on the territory of the seaport were hit.

British intelligence said Russia was likely to be “concerned” by more than a dozen “unexplained explosions” around the city because they occurred in an area outside Ukraine’s conventional strike capabilities.

The Black Sea port city of Mariupol, which was occupied by Russia in May last year, is about 50 miles (about 80 kilometers) from the front line, and the range of the HIMARS and M270 multiple rocket launcher systems that Ukraine has acquired from the West is only is 70 kilometers.

This has led to speculation that the Ukrainian army is using a new, longer-range ammunition. Before these explosions, the pro-Russian Telegram channel Rybar claimed (without providing evidence or saying how they knew about it) that “at least one” Ukrainian HIMARS crew in the city of Bogatyr, Donetsk Oblast, received “land-launched small-diameter Bomb (GLSDB)”.

GLSDB is a guided multiple rocket launcher ammunition jointly developed by Boeing Company of the United States and Saab Company of Sweden. This type of bomb has a range of 150 kilometers.

The Pentagon sidestepped questions about whether GLSDB was deployed to Ukraine by Ukrainians, and Ukraine has not commented publicly.

The Ukrainian General Staff said only that the Ukrainian air force carried out eight strikes on temporary Russian military bases and two strikes on positions of Russian air defense missile systems, The New York Times reported.

Ukrainian media raised the possibility of using domestically produced weapons to strike Mariupol. The weapon used may be Ukraine’s Vilkha-M heavy multiple launch rocket system (based on the Soviet Smerch system), which is said to have a range of 130 kilometers (approximately 81 miles), the same as HIMARS, the Vilkha Launches guided rockets, but its guidance is independent of the GPS satellite navigation system.

In addition to rockets, Ukraine has also used long-range kamikaze drones to strike long-range targets inside Russia and the Crimean peninsula it has occupied since 2014. In addition, they target targets through destructive attacks and guerrilla forces.

Whatever the attack on Mariupol, it is now a target after being occupied by the Russians for months, suggesting that Ukraine has made no secret of its interest in launching a new offensive into Crimea, which will generate additional The effect of this is to cut off the Russian forces now in the Donbass from the Crimea peninsula.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been saying the war won’t stop until Russia pulls back to its pre-2014 borders. But the accepted view in the West is that returning to the situation before 2022 may be almost the same, and it may also add the complete recovery of Donbass.

Most people believe that Crimea is now part of Russia. And Crimea has always been considered one of Putin’s reddest boundaries, and Zelens is not allowed to cross safely at all. But that consensus is fading, according to Politico reporter Casey Michael.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Li Zhaoxi/Editor in charge: Lin Qing)