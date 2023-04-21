New work visas for the EU | Info

The European Parliament voted to start inter-institutional negotiations on directives for single and long-term residence and work permits in EU countries, in order to speed up the procedures

The European Parliament voted on Thursday (April 20th) to start inter-institutional negotiations on directives for one-time and long-term residence and work permits in EU countries, in order to speed up application procedures for third-country nationals.

The directive proposes a single permit for which people who are legally in an EU country or who have been granted international protection can apply to stay and work in the EU. The directive would limit the processing time to 90 days, and the duration of the single license would depend on the contract.

The second directive refers to the long-term permit, which would allow third-country nationals to apply to a national authority to live and work in the territory for a longer period after three years of living in the country. Currently, in most EU member states, third-country nationals have the right to apply for permanent residence after five years of living in a member state.

For a long-term permit, the approval period will be limited to 60 days. If their stay is approved, third-country nationals would also be able to move to another member state for work or study without additional requirements such as a labor market check.

Dependent children will be entitled to a long-term permit if their guardian already has one.

Under such a scheme, beneficiaries could also be allowed to be absent from EU territory for up to 24 consecutive months without losing their status.

Going further than the original proposal of the European Commission, the European Parliament added seasonal workers and those who received temporary protection as eligible for individual and long-term permits.

The rapporteurs of the two dossiers, Javier Moreno Sánchez (for individual permits) and Damjan Bezelager (for long-term permits), told reporters that they expect the law to be approved before next Christmas.

Bezelager, however, said approval of the single permit directive is likely to proceed more quickly than that of the long-term permit.

Pact on Migration and Asylum

On the same day, Parliament voted to start negotiations on the Pact on Migration and Asylum, regulations dedicated to the solidarity mechanism in relation to migration, procedures for checking people entering EU territory and crisis management.

The Committee for Civil Liberties had already voted on the European Parliament’s negotiating position on March 28, and the April plenary session only needed to formally start the talks without any votes.

However, the far-right groups Identity and Democracy (ID) and the Party of European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) asked the plenary session not to proceed with the talks, but to put it to a vote on Thursday, in order to oppose it.

“We refuse to negotiate these reports on the Pact on Asylum and Migration in a quick and discreet way,” MEP Jean-Paul Garaud (ID) told EURACTIV, adding: “There is an assumed desire to adopt this package, by at any cost, before the European elections in 2024 and the possible arrival of a new parliamentary majority that could block it.”

Despite their objections, EU MPs overwhelmingly gave the green light to all regulations.

