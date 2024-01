(LaPresse) It’s already 2024 in Hong Kong too: the arrival of the new year was celebrated with a spectacular fireworks show in the night sky above the water of Victoria Harbour, the city’s tourist port. In the images, the pyrotechnic display to the rhythm of music. (LaPresse/Ap)

December 31, 2023

