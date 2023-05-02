New Year’s Eve violence in Milan, first sentence to 5 years and 10 months

Ansa It comes there first sentence for New Year’s Eve violence in Piazza Duomo in Milan, on the night between 31 December 2021 and 1 January 2022. Five years and ten months’ imprisonment was inflicted on Abdallah Bouguedra, 22, born in Turin. The young man was convicted of group sexual violence for the most serious episode against a 19-year-old girl who was with a friend on the corner with via Mazzini. The investigation had revealed that ten girls had been surrounded by a “branco” of men who abused them.

The judges acquitted the defendant for the other disputed crime, the charge of robbery, “because the fact does not exist” and awarded the 19-year-old civil party a provisional compensation of 30 thousand euros. A compensation of 7,000 euros was also recognized against the defendant in favor of the Municipality of Milan, the civil party.

Young man sentenced: “Malagiustizia” “This is justice in Italy, mine is not the first case of malagiustizia”. This is how Abdallah Bouguedra commented on the conviction. zzini. The young man reiterated, speaking with reporters, that he was “absolutely” not part of the pack of attackers. “We will appeal,” his lawyer announced.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

