A 15-year-old student was shot dead in a park in Brooklyn, New York. Police said the shooting took place yesterday in McLaughlin Park, about 15 minutes after the teenager left school at 1.30pm local time. The teenager – CNN reports – was sitting on a bench with two girls when two young people with their faces covered by a balaclava approached the group: first there was a verbal dispute then a fight and one of the two hooded men pulled out a gun and shot the 15-year-old in the stomach.