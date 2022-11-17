Family tragedy in upstate New York. Father and 2-year-old son died in their apartment a short distance from each other. The victims are David Conde Senior, 59, and little David Conde Jr. The man died at home after suffering a heart attack, the child, left alone, died instead of starvation.

It happened in Geneva, about 45 miles southeast of Rochester and 55 miles southwest of Syracuse, in the state of New York (USA), last February. But only in the last few hours has the confirmation arrived on the dynamics of what happened, a good nine months after the events.

The police had been alerted after none of the family members had been able to get in touch with the 59-year-old for over a week. The father died naturally of “cardiovascular disease,” the county sheriff’s department said in a statement, while the cause of the child’s death was starvation: “It was accidental,” he added. “Mr. Conde is believed to have died first and the child was unable to obtain any nourishment after the father’s death,” the statement concluded.