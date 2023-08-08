New York, a shark attack in the waters of Rockaway Beach: a woman is serious

A woman is in serious condition after having suffered a shark attack in the waters of Rockaway Beach, one of New York’s beaches. According to reports from the New York Police Department, the attack took place yesterday afternoon. The woman, a 50-year-old, was bitten in the left leg and is hospitalized at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

After the attack, the beach was closed while a police helicopter scrambled to try and locate the shark, without success.

