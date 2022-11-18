NEW YORK – Drama in the State of New Yorkwhere a two-year-old boy died of starvation after being left alone at home without food when his father died of a heart attack. David Conde Senior, 59, and little David Conde Jr., lived in Geneva, a small town in the Empire State: the tragedy occurred last February but the dynamics of the facts have only now been confirmed. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the man died naturally of “cardiovascular disease,” while the cause of the child’s death was starvation.

“The 59-year-old is believed to have died first and the baby was unable to obtain any nourishment after his father’s death,” the statement read.

The police had been alerted after none of the family had been able to get in touch with Conde Senior for over a week. According to US media, the man had obtained custody of the child shortly after his birth, while his mother, Michelle Traversdid not seem to be in contact with the son.