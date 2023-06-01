Home » New York band Miranda & The Beat kick off their state tour
New York band Miranda & The Beat kick off their state tour

New York band Miranda & The Beat kick off their state tour

Miranda and The Beat, one of the sensations of the Big Apple, begins today in Bilbao the tour that will take him through 8 Spanish locations.

They tell us of Miranda and The Beat that their sound is clearly influenced by traditional rock music: The Dirt Bombs, The B-52’s, MC5 and Ronnie Spector… emerging from a clear appreciation of the big names but without traditionalist limitations. . Garage, Soul, Punk, classic rock… full of class, attitude and style. They took their first steps in New York in 2018, and since then they have shown with songs and live shows why they are considered the new sensation among New York bands and a renewal of the energy of rock and garage in the Big Apple.

The original members of the band are the very young 21-year-old vocalist and guitarist Miranda Zipse and drummer Kim “The Beat” Sollecito, who quickly joined the group with bassist Kate Gutwald and Dylan Fernández on organ. Their great live reputation opened the door for them to collaborate with The Mystery Lights and Nick Zinner of The Yeah Yeah Yeahs. They later released their seventh single ‘Such A Foo’l, on Jack White’s Third Man Records, and took the opportunity to tour throughout North America with The King Khan and BBQ.

These are the dates of his peninsular tour:

Thursday June 1, 2023: BilbaoLast Room Bilbao (+CIVIC)
Friday June 2, 2023: ValenciaSurforama
Saturday June 3, 2023: MadridBlockparty Arganzuela
Sunday June 4, 2023: GaliciaTBC
Wednesday June 7, 2023: ZaragozaRock and Blues
Thursday June 8, 2023: Iruña-PamplonaCentral
Friday June 9, 2023: LeónCampus Concerts
Saturday June 10, 2023: LanzaroteLiquid Sounds

