New York banned from discriminating on the basis of height and weight

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has signed into law a law banning discrimination based on body size by adding weight and height to the list of protected categories such as race, sex and religion. He brings it back Abc news.

“We all deserve equal access to work and a home regardless of our appearance,” said the mayor of the metropolis. The Democrat, who recounted his fight to reduce diabetes through a plant-based diet in a book, said the ordinance “will help create a level playing field for all New Yorkers, create more inclusive workplaces and environments and will protect against discrimination”. The measure will come into effect from next November.

Some business executives have opposed the law, arguing that it will cost a lot. Obesity in the United States is a real scourge and affects 70 million people, 35 million women and 35 million men. Another 99 million are overweight. Other American cities have banned discrimination based on weight and appearance, including San Francisco, Washington and Madison, Wisconsin.