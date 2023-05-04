New York bans gas stoves and heating from 2026: it is the first US state

Listen to the audio version of the article

New York has officially banned gas stoves, a victory for the environmental movement that could trigger a furious reaction from big companies.

It is the first US state to make this decision. The measure bans gas stoves, cookers and heating and grants until 2026 to houses and condominiums to adapt to the new rules. Both the Democratic-led Assembly and Senate passed the provisions that are included in the $229 billion state budget. Gov. Kathy Hochul and outlined the spending package last week.

“Changing the way we produce and use energy to decrease our dependence on fossil fuels will help ensure a healthier environment for us and our children,” spokesman Carl Heastie said in a statement.

Heated debate in the US

New York’s move comes amid heated public debate in the United States about the health and environmental impact of cooking appliances that burn fossil fuels and the broader role of natural gas in climate change. Dozens of cities across the United States have adopted or are considering policies that ban or discourage the use of natural gas in new buildings to address public health and climate concerns. These policies have met stiff resistance from gas industry groups and restaurant and appliance lobbies, who argue the concerns are exaggerated.

Republicans against

“An unconstitutional ban, the first in the nation, on natural gas hookups in new construction will drive up utility bills and drive up housing costs,” Republican New York State Senator Robert Ortt said in a statement. The regulations will require that new buildings be constructed with only electrical hookups for appliances and utilities beginning in 2025. The law will go into effect for buildings less than seven stories beginning in 2026. According to the New York Times, the requirements they will take effect for taller buildings by 2029. Hospitals, critical infrastructure and commercial food establishments will be exempt from the requirements. Buildings where the local network cannot handle the load will also be exempt from the new law. Existing buildings and equipment will not be affected by the rule.