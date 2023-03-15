US authorities arrested exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui in New York, wanted by the Beijing regime and known for his ties to prominent figures in the Trump administration, including Steve Bannon. Guo, 54, is accused of orchestrating a $1 billion fraud. Along with him, the head of finance of his organization, Kin Ming Je, was also accused, but not arrested. Now they face indictment in federal court in Manhattan.

According to federal investigators, Guo Wengui orchestrated a complex mechanism through which he defrauded hundreds of thousands of his online followers, before embezzling hundreds of millions of dollars.

Who is

Also known as Miles Kwok, Guo Wengui was one of China‘s richest men, with a fortune estimated by Forbes in 2015 at $1.1 billion. Guo fled China in 2014 after Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign, and is accused by the Beijing regime of corruption, kidnapping and other crimes. The billionaire has always maintained that he is the victim of persecution for having dared to criticize some prominent figures of the Communist Party. Guo is related to Steve Bannon, a former White House chief strategist during the Trump administration. Bannon in 2020 was arrested for fraud on a yacht belonging to the Chinese billionaire. Bannon was later pardoned by Trump in the final days of his presidency.