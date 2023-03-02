New York City has agreed to pay $21,500 each (about 20,000 euros) in compensation to hundreds of protesters who suffered violence by officers during the widespread protests against racism and police violence of the Black Lives Matter movement, in 2020 The very extensive protests had begun after the killing of George Floyd, the African American man killed by a policeman in Minneapolis during an arrest on May 25, 2020, and had led to even very violent clashes.

The settlement made by the city of New York, filed Tuesday in federal court, covers approx 320 protesters that on June 4, 2020 they had protested in the Mott Haven neighborhood, in the Bronx, and that they had suffered violence. The following month, a group of five protesters’ representatives sued the city of New York, former mayor Bill de Blasio, former local police chief Terry Monahan and several other people held in various capacities responsible for the violence carried out by the police .

The demonstrators had accused the agents of having tried to contain the protest using unjustifiably violent methods, in an indiscriminate way. Some of them had lost consciousness or sustained serious injuries, and the police had been widely criticized for their work by human rights activists and organisations.