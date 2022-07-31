New York City officials declared a public health emergency in New York City on the 30th as the monkeypox epidemic continued to spread.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and City Surgeon General Ashwin Vassan announced the decision in a joint statement on the same day. The statement said that after entering a state of public health emergency, the city health department will be able to issue emergency orders and adjust health provisions to better take measures to slow the spread of the epidemic. Currently, New York City is the “epicenter” of the monkeypox epidemic in the United States, and about 150,000 New Yorkers may be at risk of exposure to monkeypox. “We will ensure access to more monkeypox vaccines” and “urgency, action and resources must be used to respond to this outbreak.”

The next batch of monkeypox vaccines the federal government plans to distribute to New York City is 80,000 doses, which is not enough to meet the city’s vaccination needs, the city’s health officials said, according to The New York Times. Previously, when the city released monkeypox vaccine reservations online, it was all snatched up in a short period of time.

In addition to New York City, New York State is also facing the same problem. In order to allow more people to be vaccinated against monkeypox, on the 29th, New York Governor Cathy Hochuer has declared a state of disaster emergency in the state. “I’m declaring a state of disaster emergency in New York State to intensify existing efforts to respond to the monkeypox outbreak,” Hozul said that night. “This executive order allows us to respond faster and enables health care professionals to take further steps to help More New Yorkers get vaccinated.”