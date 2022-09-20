NEW YORK – The night before, Mario Draghi had a 99-year-old man in a tuxedo named Henry Kissinger by his side. Yesterday morning, a few meters from the podium, a girl with piercings and fuchsia hair. From big finance and international politics to young people, in the space of one night. But also on this occasion, as in the gala on Monday evening in which the premier received the statesman of the year award, Draghi appeared at ease: the prime minister announced that Italy will co-lead the hub on global climate.