Home World New York, Draghi’s announcement: “Italy will lead the global climate hub”
World

New York, Draghi’s announcement: “Italy will lead the global climate hub”

by admin
New York, Draghi’s announcement: “Italy will lead the global climate hub”

NEW YORK – The night before, Mario Draghi had a 99-year-old man in a tuxedo named Henry Kissinger by his side. Yesterday morning, a few meters from the podium, a girl with piercings and fuchsia hair. From big finance and international politics to young people, in the space of one night. But also on this occasion, as in the gala on Monday evening in which the premier received the statesman of the year award, Draghi appeared at ease: the prime minister announced that Italy will co-lead the hub on global climate.

See also  Rushdie, a month after the attack, silence falls on his health conditions

You may also like

Hurricane Fiona hits Puerto Rico, causing power outages...

“GTA6” test video leaked, Take-Two fell more than...

Belgium, the Church’s okay to bless gay couples

Moscow’s move: 4 referendums for the annexation of...

The Fed moves towards a third hike of...

[Hot Topics]Insiders of Guizhou bus rollover reveal the...

Who is the Italian foreign fighter who died...

People line up to receive food relief after...

Giorgio Galli, who died in Ukraine: who is...

The door to opening is getting wider and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy