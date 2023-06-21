Home » New York, fire from the batteries of electric bikes and scooters: 4 dead
New York, fire from the batteries of electric bikes and scooters: 4 dead

New York, fire from the batteries of electric bikes and scooters: 4 dead

A fire caused by lithium batteries for electric bicycles killed four people in New York today. The firefighters announced it. The fire broke out during the night in a small bicycle and electric scooter maintenance shop on the ground floor of a building.

During a press conference on the spot in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhood, the city’s fire chief, Laura Kavanagh, announced a death toll of four dead and two seriously injured. “It’s quite clear that all of this was caused by lithium batteries and electric bicycles,” she added, adding that the shop had already been singled out for safety violations.

