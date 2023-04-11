Electric bicycles again at the center of controversy for the risk Of set fire triggered by malfunctions of battery. To draw attention to these new widespread means of movement the turn over which caused the death of two kids on the afternoon of Monday 10 April a New York.

As reported by the main US news agencies, thefire And flared up in a building in the Queensprobably triggered by one ebikes putting into load at the main entrance of a building multi-family Second John Hodgenscity fire chief, i FIRE they arrived at the site of the fire just three minutes after the call, but there‘intervention was made extremely difficult by the situation that arose with the flames that engulfed the stairs of the building reaching the second floor where in a apartment were present at that time a man with his five children: the father and three boys managed to save themselves by jumping out of a window, for two kids – trapped in the flames – there was instead no escape route.