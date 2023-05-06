Home » New York, green light to the traffic tax: entering the Big Apple can cost up to 23 dollars
New York, green light to the traffic tax: entering the Big Apple can cost up to 23 dollars

Sting coming for motorists in New York. The Biden administration has greenlighted a congestion charge that will cost up to $23 a day and aims to reduce the number of cars entering Manhattan by 15%-20%.

The Big Apple, which has the busiest traffic in the United States, thus becomes the first American metropolis to follow the example of London, which introduced a similar tax in 2003.

The plan had already been approved by local authorities in 2019 and should have started in 2021 but the federal government under President Donald Trump blocked the measure. After two years, the green light has finally arrived from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and now motorists who want to enter Manhattan will have to pay from 9 to 23 dollars during peak hours, 5 dollars in the evening.

According to environmental analyses, reduced traffic will improve air quality, increase public transit use by 1-2%, and generate approximately $1-1.5 billion annually to improve bus services and subway.

