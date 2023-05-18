New York, Harry and Meghan chased by the paparazzi: “Near tragedy”. But the police dismantle the case: “No collision”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived at their destination and there have been no reports of incidents, summonses, injuries or arrests.” With these words comes the denial that Prince Harry, her wife Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, would have been involved in an “almost catastrophic car chase” by some paparazzi in New York. The news was reported by a spokesman for Harry, quoted by the The Indipendent. Now to reduce the story is the New York police, who assisted the private security team that protected the family, reported by the Bbc.

The dynamics of the facts

All this would have happened on Tuesday evening in the Big Apple, after the two had attended an awards ceremony. “This relentless pursuit, which lasted more than two hours, resulted in multiple collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two New York Police Department officers,” the spokesperson said in a statement. Harry and Meghan are “shaken and tried”, reports a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who spoke to the New York Post. “Their security went out of their way to stop them,” she said. As they left the Ziegfeld Theater, the couple got into the SUV in which they had arrived at the ceremony, but then abandoned the car to get into a taxi. «The police officers – continues the source cited by the Pinch – they also tried to stop the photographers but they ignored the warnings».

The taxi driver’s version

Even the taxi driver who brought the English couple gives his version to the local press. His name is Sonny Singh and he reports that on the way they were blocked by a garbage truck and suddenly the paparazzi arrived and started taking pictures. “They looked nervous, I think they’d been chased all day or something, but the security guard was there.” But when asked about the fact that it was an almost catastrophic chase, he replied: «I don’t think it’s true. I didn’t feel in danger. I think it’s all exaggerated.”

