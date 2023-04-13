Exterminate i millions of rodents that infest the Big Apple. New York has an anti-rat super sheriff for the first time. Mayor Eric Adamsfor which the fight against mice is one of the three pillars to improve the quality of life in the metropolis, appointed as the head of the task force, dedicated to the purpose, Kathleen Corradi, a former elementary school teacher. Four months ago the town hall had launched an advertisement looking for a suitable person for the new position: 900 candidates had presented themselves to the appeal. “Bloodthirsty” and “with murderous instincts to fight a prolific and tireless enemy” were two of the qualifications required for the post. Corradi, who worked at the rodent control of metropolitan schools, has proven her skills ever since, a ten-year-old girl horrified at seeing a rat carcass along the Long Island railroad tracks, she launched a neighborhood drive to successfully persuade authorities to exterminate area.

“The job is tailor-made for her,” admitted Adams, an ex-cop who has experienced first-hand what the rat emergency means for New York: in January the mayor was fined for the third time for the presence of rodents in a building he owns in Brooklyn. Adams made rat-fighting one of the key directives of his administration: like crime and the presence of the homeless on the streets, they are in his opinion the symptom of an urban disorder that must be contained at all costs if the metropolis is to be made into what it was before the decline from Covid.

The problem actually for New York it is very long-standing: there would be in his five Boroughs as many mice as there are inhabitants, and yes Charles Dickens he lamented their presence when he visited the city in 1842. Other mayors, from Rudy Giuliani a Bill de Blasiohave tried to eradicate them, and yet Corradi is the first person in the new role.

With a salary of 155 thousand dollars a year, the new czarina (as the Americans call the multidisciplinary managers) will coordinate the activities of the various competent departments – primarily those of health and urban sanitation – to achieve the goal. “I’ll be your new sheriff, I have experience with rats“, he declared after the appointment: “They are the symptom of systemic problems that include waste disposal, health, housing and economic justice”.