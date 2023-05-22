New York is also sinking because of its skyscrapers

The progressive increase in sea level along the Atlantic coast of the United States is a problem linked mostly to the process of melting ice, but according to a new study in the case of the city of New York, even the skyscrapers have a certain weight. A group of researchers led by a geophysicist from the US Geological Survey, the scientific agency of the US government, has observed that New York is sinking partly due to its large and imposing buildings: this will worsen the effects of rising levels of seas – a long-known problem that affects the whole world – and will put the city at an increased risk of flooding.

Lo studio was published two weeks ago in the scientific journal Earth’s Future. It is based on the observation of land subsidence (subsidence) in the five borough of New York and on the estimate of the total mass of almost 1.1 million buildings that arise in an area of ​​less than 800 square kilometers, which according to the researchers amounts to more than 760 million tons. According to the analysis of the study, the average city is sinking 1-2 millimeters per year, but there are some areas of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and northern Staten Island that are sinking at even greater rates.

In addition to the mass of the buildings, one of the main characteristics to take into consideration to identify the areas most vulnerable to subsidence is the type of land on which they are located. The city seems to sink faster where the buildings are built on a mostly clayey seabed, such as the southern part of Manhattan: «The softer the soil, the more it compresses due to the pressure exerted by the buildings», he said Tom Parsons, the study’s lead author, quoted by the Guardian. According to Parsons, subsidence in New York is not a phenomenon to be “overly concerned about immediately”: however, it is one to keep an eye on because if you consider it together with the increase in the intensity and frequency of extreme weather phenomena predicted by scientists due to the climate crisis could exacerbate the risk of floods and floods.

Much of New York’s soil is 1-2 meters above sea level and therefore is very exposed to risks associated with rising water levels, like all coastal cities in the world. But it was calculated that from 1950 to today the water level around the city has increased by about 3 centimeters every ten years, for a total of 22 centimeters: a much higher rate than the global average. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the US agency that deals with meteorological and oceanic studies, has estimated that in the coming decades major floods caused in cities by extreme phenomena such as hurricanes and storms could be four times more frequent than now .

In New York there had already been extensive flooding and enormous damage in both 2012 and 2021 due to hurricanes Sandy and Ida, which flooded subway lines but also the basements of homes, killing dozens of people. The study found that 90 percent of the 67,400 buildings included in flood-prone areas after Sandy’s passage were not built to safety standards.

More generally, the aim of the study is to demonstrate that each new skyscraper built near the coasts of seas, rivers or lakes could aggravate the risk of flooding, just one of the very many problems that the hundreds of millions of inhabitants of these areas in the future. For this reason, it recommends that local administrations plan appropriate risk mitigation strategies and prepare themselves for having to manage similar events. Among other things, prolonged exposure to sea water tends to corrode steel and concrete, among the main materials used for the construction of buildings, compromising their solidity.

– Read also: The problems of the tallest residential skyscraper in the world