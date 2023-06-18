New York is sinking under its own weight Info

As experts announce, some parts of New York will be under water, but for now they cannot say precisely when it will be.

Source: Shutterstock.com/TTstudio

I New York he never sleeps, he has another reason for sleepless nights – the city is sinking. New research has shown that the Big Apple is gradually sinking, in part due to the weight of the skyscrapers that make up its famous concrete jungle. An article published this month in the journal “Earth’s Future” attempted to assess how the huge infrastructure of the city affects land subsidence.

Geologists have calculated that more than a million buildings in New York City together create a mass of 762 million tons of pressure on the ground. Experts concluded that the American financial capital is sinking at an average rate of one to two millimeters per year. Some parts of the city built on on softer rock or on artificial embankments, they sink up to four and a half millimeters per year. But reducing the number of skyscrapers will not solve the problem, study lead author Tom Parsons told AFP.

“The primary cause of subsidence in New York and along much of the East Coast is tectonic and it cannot be stopped,” said a geophysicist from the US Geological Survey. Land subsidence will exacerbate the impact of sea level rise caused by warming and melting glaciers.

The organization Sea Level Rise says it is the water level around New York is 22.5 centimeters higher than it was in 1950. The city authorities predict that it would the surrounding waters could rise up to 75 centimeters by 2050. New York State is spending billions of dollars building seawalls, raising roads and improving drainage to mitigate the risks.

Source: Profimedia

But low-lying areas have already borne the brunt of devastating flooding from more intense storms. Hurricane Sandy in 2012 killed more than 40 New Yorkers, destroyed about 300 homes and left tens of thousands of people without power. Hurricane Ida in 2021 claimed more than 10 lives in the city, and many of them failed to escape from flooded basements. Parsons said it’s impossible to say when parts of New York will be under water, but he says it will happen.

“It is too difficult to predict even an approximate time. The rate at which the city is sinking is relatively stablebut sea level rise forecasts are uncertain and depend on future rates of greenhouse gas emissions,” he told AFP.

New York is not the only big city in the world that is sinking. Land subsidence and sea level rise are causing fears that Venice could one day completely sink. And Jakarta is sinking at such an alarming rate due to over-extraction of groundwater that it has led to Indonesia’s decision to relocate its capital.

(WORLD)