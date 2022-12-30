The pungent smell of marijuana has long been one of the most typical of the Big Apple, often there to surprise you on the street with its whiffs. If its consumption had already been “decriminalized” more than three years ago, since yesterday it is also possible to buy it legally in “official” stores in the state of New York. The first legal “shop” of this kind opened just yesterday in Manhattan: the “Housing Works Cannabis” is at 750 Broadway, a stone’s throw from Union Square, in Greenwich Village which is the heart of the island.

The agreement to legalize recreational marijuana (medical marijuana already was) had been found in March 2021: the first step towards opening the doors to an industry worth around 4.2 billion dollars, potentially capable of creating thousands of jobs jobs and transform the state – at least that is the hope of lawmakers – into one of the largest markets in America. An economic move, of course: but also aimed at putting an end to the arrests of blacks and Hispanics, for years disproportionately targeted by the police, treated unequally compared to whites caught with a “joint”. In fact, the agreement is also designed to compensate those communities severely hit in past decades by a war on soft drugs considered overly harsh and which has filled the prisons with young Afro-Americans and Latinos, devastating entire generations and neighborhoods. Much of the tax proceeds from the sale of cannabis will now be reinvested in areas considered difficult. And a large part of the 150 commercial licenses is reserved for minorities and non-profit associations.

In fact, it is no coincidence that the first New York store was opened by the non-profit already very present in the city with several small shops selling used clothes and objects, founded in 1990 to support AIDS patients, ex-convicts and the homeless with its sales. The New York State Senator inaugurated the brand new “shop” yesterday Liz Krueger, who has always been at the forefront of legalizing its trade: “I am honored to participate in the launch of the adult cannabis retail,” she said. Stressing the importance of “cooperation between authorities, Housing Works and marginalized communities that have been most affected by the failure of past cannabis criminalization policies”. He also spoke to applause Charles King, the legendary (at least in New York) founder of Housing Works who said he “can’t wait to reinvest the profits to provide essential services to thousands of needy New Yorkers”. The mayor of New York Eric Adams, a former police captain, has not been seen. But he too wanted to acknowledge the importance of opening up in a press release: “The legal cannabis market will be a real boon for New York’s economic recovery and will increase its tax revenues”. And also the governor dem Kathy Hochul sent a message “the new store is a cornerstone of the cannabis industry in New York. Today is just the beginning: we aim to become the model for a safe and fair national sector”.

It goes without saying that not even the first customer was chosen by chance: the first marijuana “flower”, sold in a transparent recyclable plastic box, went to Chris Alexander, executive director of the Office of Cannabis Management, the office that deals with licensing. While the first “real” customer to set foot in the club where a DJ was playing very loud music was instead by Kenneth Wood33: “I want to go down in history and erase from my memory the arrest I suffered in Houston, where I used to live, for buying weed,” he told the New York Times. And never mind if he had to wait patiently in line in the freezing cold for at least 4 hours: when he finally entered, he bought two bags containing a smokable flower each weighing about 4 grams (up to 45 grams can be purchased) called Gorilla Glue by spending about 90 dollars. “I don’t want to feel like a criminal anymore, for wanting to smoke a joint,” he added. In the first 24 hours, at least 2,000 people showed up to shop, so much so that the store fears it will run out of stock tomorrow.