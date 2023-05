New York – The death of a popular Michael Jackson impersonator, who suffocated inside a subway car, has become a divisive case in New York. For many, killing a mentally disturbed African American was an act of public violence that should be prosecuted. To others, the 24-year-old white ex-Marine who pinned him down, and kept him pinned to the ground for fifteen minutes, squeezing his neck in a fatal move, was a hero.