New York has become the sixth US state to allow so-called human composting, i.e. the transformation of a corpse into earth: a green burial that is considered an alternative that respects the environment when compared to inhumation or cremation, even if the Catholic bishops locals were against it, arguing that human bodies should not be treated as “household waste”.

The provision was signed by the dem governor of the Empire State, Kathy Hochul. The first state to legalize this practice was to Washington in 2019, followed by Colorado, Oregon, Vermont e California.

The “organic natural reduction” consists in letting a body decompose for about a month after having closed it in a container with wood shavings, alfalfa and forage. The land obtained is given to the relatives of the deceased, who can use it to plant flowers, vegetables or trees.

The companies in the sector ensure that the cost – around 7,000 dollars – is competitive with that of a funeral with burial or cremation and that in this way we avoid producing carbon dioxide and consuming forests, land and other natural resources.

