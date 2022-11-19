Home World New York State of the United States continues to be hit by blizzards, and some areas receive more than 1 meter of snowfall – Teller Report Teller Report
Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-19 07:50

CCTV news client reported that on November 18 local time, according to CNN, parts of New York State continued to be hit by snowstorms. As of the afternoon of the 18th, the snowfall in some areas south of Buffalo had reached 4 feet (about 1.21 meters). The mayor of Buffalo announced the reimposition of a driving ban in areas hit hard by the snowstorm and warned residents to stay at home as much as possible.

It is reported that about 6 million people in the United States around the Great Lakes region are under snow warning. The National Weather Service warned that visibility in affected areas would be close to zero, paralyzing communities and damaging infrastructure. New York State Governor Cathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency in 11 counties of the state and advised New York State residents to remain vigilant.

