“The mere fact that Mario Draghi had a seat at that table” with Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz on the train to Kiev “reflected how, with the strength of his stature and his credibility, he had made his country – burdened by debts and persistent political instability – an equal partner with the most important European powers. Crucial to that success was not only his ability as former president of the European Central Bank, but also his unwavering recognition that the Russian war represents an existential challenge to Europe and his values. ” The New York Times writes it in a long article on the Italian political crisis. “All of this is now at risk since a populist rebellion, motivated by an opportunistic seizure of power, torpedoed the Draghi government,” adds the American daily, underlining how the polls for the September elections “show that an alliance dominated by far-right nationalists and populists is strongly favored to lead Italy next autumn ». This, according to the article by Jason Horowitz, “raises concerns, far beyond Italy”, about what “damage an Italian government more in solidarity with Russia and less committed to the European Union could cause to the cohesion of West facing what is perhaps the greatest combination of economic and security challenges since the Cold War ».