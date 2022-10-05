Home World New York Times: Kiev is behind the murder of Dugin’s daughter
World

New York Times: Kiev is behind the murder of Dugin’s daughter

by admin
New York Times: Kiev is behind the murder of Dugin’s daughter

American intelligence believes that the Kiev government is behind the murder of Darya Dugina, daughter of the Russian ultra-nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin killed in an attack in August. This was revealed by informed sources to the New York Times, stating that the US “did not take part in the attack, neither providing information or other forms of assistance”.

The daughter of Dugin, Putin’s ideologue, died: the car exploded while traveling, bomb on board. Moscow accuses Kiev of “state terrorism”, the reply: it wasn’t us

US sources cited by the NYT report that they had not been made aware of the operation and that they would have opposed the attack if consulted. The conclusions of US intelligence regarding Kiev’s responsibility in the Dugina attack were communicated to the Biden administration last week. Ukraine, in the aftermath of the deadly attack, denied any involvement and continued to deny its possible responsibility when questioned by Washington regarding the conclusions of US intelligence. Although Russia has not reacted with a direct retaliation to the killing of Dugina, the US believes that this type of action, although of high symbolic value, has little value compared to the general framework of the war and can push Moscow to react with targeted attacks. against the Ukrainian leadership. The US, writes the NYT, has been frustrated by Ukraine’s lack of transparency regarding the affair

American officials who spoke to the New York Times did not disclose which elements of the Ukrainian government were behind the murder of the Dugina or whether President Voldymyr Zelensky was aware. Some also believe that the real target of the attack was the father. Asked by the prestigious American newspaper, Zelensky’s adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, reiterated that the government of Kiev is not involved in the death of the ultranationalist’s daughter. “In wartime every murder must have a meaning, fulfill a specific purpose, tactical or strategic. Dugina is neither a tactical nor a strategic target for Ukraine, ”he said.

See also  Marine Le Pen in the ballot in the elections in France

You may also like

Iran, the protest of the students: “Enough with...

Slovenia, law approved to legalize gay marriage and...

King Charles III, medium: The coronation will take...

Hans Moke Niemann, the chess prodigy cheated 100...

North Korea: launch of missiles and aircraft carriers,...

Torture chambers and gold teeth taken from corpses....

World Table Tennis Championships knockout draw draws against...

Ukraine, the secret of the counter-offensive: the People’s...

Dedication lamps in Assisi a symbol of solidarity...

Egypt, green light for the Human Brotherhood Foundation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy