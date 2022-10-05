American intelligence believes that the Kiev government is behind the murder of Darya Dugina, daughter of the Russian ultra-nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin killed in an attack in August. This was revealed by informed sources to the New York Times, stating that the US “did not take part in the attack, neither providing information or other forms of assistance”.

The daughter of Dugin, Putin’s ideologue, died: the car exploded while traveling, bomb on board. Moscow accuses Kiev of “state terrorism”, the reply: it wasn’t us 21 August 2022



US sources cited by the NYT report that they had not been made aware of the operation and that they would have opposed the attack if consulted. The conclusions of US intelligence regarding Kiev’s responsibility in the Dugina attack were communicated to the Biden administration last week. Ukraine, in the aftermath of the deadly attack, denied any involvement and continued to deny its possible responsibility when questioned by Washington regarding the conclusions of US intelligence. Although Russia has not reacted with a direct retaliation to the killing of Dugina, the US believes that this type of action, although of high symbolic value, has little value compared to the general framework of the war and can push Moscow to react with targeted attacks. against the Ukrainian leadership. The US, writes the NYT, has been frustrated by Ukraine’s lack of transparency regarding the affair

American officials who spoke to the New York Times did not disclose which elements of the Ukrainian government were behind the murder of the Dugina or whether President Voldymyr Zelensky was aware. Some also believe that the real target of the attack was the father. Asked by the prestigious American newspaper, Zelensky’s adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, reiterated that the government of Kiev is not involved in the death of the ultranationalist’s daughter. “In wartime every murder must have a meaning, fulfill a specific purpose, tactical or strategic. Dugina is neither a tactical nor a strategic target for Ukraine, ”he said.