New York Times: “Maximum thrust of the Kiev counteroffensive”. Putin: “No, enemy stopped”. Zelensky: “Crimea will also be liberated”

The maximum thrust of the counteroffensive Ukraine is underway in the southeast of the country. The voice comes from New York Timeswhich quotes two officials of the Pentagon, remained anonymous. The account speaks of “thousands of reinforcementsmany of them trained and equipped from the West” deployed in battle. And the assumption is that Kiev singled out potential vulnerabilities in the lines of defence Strength Russian or deems he has weakened them enough: in any case, two preconditions for bringing a attack are large scale. Perhaps also due to these developments, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyin the video message released in the last few hours via Twitter, he was confident: “We can quickly reintegrate the Crimea in the state fabric of Ukraine”. Reconstructions and statements that the Russian president Vladimir Putin denies: “The enemy has not been successful in any of the areas of the fights. All attempts to counteroffensive were stopped, the enemy was punished with heavy losses,” he said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit at St.Pietroburgoindicating that Kiev has intensified i fights and that “the main attack is in the direction of Zaporizhzhia“.

According to New York Times Ukraine has stepped up the offensive, which began at June in the territories occupied by Russia, using in battle at the front Strength fresh, hitherto held in reserve. The first success would come to Oriviksouth of Zaporizhzhia, and the advance could now continue from Knob. The two Pentagon officials confirmed the significant successes of the counteroffensive, which so far has yielded lower than expected results. This was admitted by the Ukrainian Defense Minister himself, Oleksiy Reznikovhowever, adding that “there is no need to worry, because everything is proceeding according to the plans“. Plans which, according to the Kiev version, envisaged the preparation of the ground in view of the actual attack. In which they could play a crucial role i western tanks now available in large quantities.

Zelensky’s attention is also focused on the south of Ukraine and in particular on Crimea: “I have had important meetings in preparation for international events for Augustincluding the Crimean platform – he said via social media – We are also preparing a list of measures Of of–occupation for the Crimea. Complete steps: security, economy and social”. “Crimea, like the rest of Ukraine she will be freefree from all Russian ills, starting with Russian missiles,” Zelensky added, urging Russians to “consider going home to Russia while the Crimean bridge it’s still somewhat operational.” Russia, the Ukrainian president insisted, “will lose this war and no missiles he will save her.”

In the meantime too Mosca continues to strike on the Ukrainian coast: the production equipment of one of the cargo terminals of the port of Odessa they were damaged as a result of the latest attack on the city. The head of the regional military administration writes on Telegram, Oleg Kiper: “The target of the attackers was the port infrastructure”. In the raid, Kiper adds, a administrative building. So keep your eyes on the Mar Nero: that’s where Russia could concentrate its offensive on the grain. Moscow has already withdrawn from the export agreement by repeatedly bombing le infrastructure Of storage of Ukrainian cereals, but now it could also cause a accident to one of the hundreds of civilian boats that furrow the ancient Ponte Eusino. This is the fear of the Ukrainian and NATO.

