New York Times: signs that Moscow is ready to test a new nuclear missile

Russia could be ready to test a nuclear-powered missile. The alarm comes from a report from New York Times who, analyzing satellite images of a remote Russian base, hypothesized that the area is preparing or has just finished a test for a cruise missile with a nuclear warhead. According to the US newspaper, the movements of Russian planes and vehicles around the base in the Pankovo ​​outpost, towards the Arctic, are similar to those carried out for two other missile tests Burevestnikone of Moscow’s flagship weapons also known as SSC-X-9 Skyfall, In the 2017 It is in the 2018. Even US surveillance planes patrolling the area in recent weeks have warned their pilots not to fly over the area, confirming the hypothesis of a military test.

In the past Russia has carried out 13 test missiles, all conducted between 2017 and 2019 and failed. The latest report from the US non-profit confirms this Nuclear Threat Initiative dedicated to tracking and preventing the use of weapons of mass destruction. In 2019 for example, the remains of a missile that crashed to the ground after mission failure exploded during recovery operations, killing set people. According to the NTI report, the missile tested or being tested in recent days would be a nuclear second strike cruise missile, that is, to be used in response to a nuclear attack on Russian targets. The missile may appear to have a normal warhead but, writes the NyTimes, on a practical level it could carry a small nuclear warhead capable of destroying urban areas and military targets.

The Russian authorities have never provided details on the design of the Burevestnik missile, while the Russian president, Vladimir Putinhe spoke about it for the first time in 2018 when announcing Moscow’s new weapons systems and did not deny that it was a nuclear device.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

