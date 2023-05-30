New York Times v Financial Times: Buried a scoop on harassment in the Guardian

War between information giants from both sides of the Atlantic on the #Metoo. The New York Times has revealed that the Financial Times has buried “a potentially explosive scoop” from one of its top reporters on the alleged harassment of a journalist from another prestigious British newspaper of some of her colleagues. According to the NYT, Madison Marriage had evidence that Nick Cohen, the Guardian’s left-leaning columnist, had resigned in January following years of sexual advances and groping of female journalists for his newspaper.

Specializing in such investigations, even winning an award for revealing “long hands” at an event of Britain’s business elite, Marriage hoped her investigations would begin to lift the veil on sexual misconduct in the UK’s media. United but his scoop was never published, even if two accusers were ready to come out. The director of the FT, Roula Khalaf, “killed him”, writes the NYT, which interviewed a dozen journalists from the financial newspaper, including seven women, verifying their versions. Khalaf allegedly justified her decision on the grounds that Cohen didn’t have a ‘business profile’ big enough to make it a “Financial Times story,” according to her colleagues.

According to the New York Times, Cohen’s departure and the censorship of the Marriage article offer “a window into the complicated relationship of the British media with the #MeToo movement”, where there has been no reckoning unlike what happened in the major American newsrooms, from Fox News to CNN, from NBC to NYT itself. For Lucy Siegle, one of the accusers, it was a huge blow. In 2018 she had reported Cohen to the Guardian accusing him of groping her in the newsroom, but nothing happened. Now it seems the whole industry was protecting itself. “It just amplified the feeling that #MeToo is nothing more than a convenient hashtag for the British media,” Siegle noted. “The silence about her own industry is really evident,” she added.

The NYT reports two precedents. In July 2016, the Daily Mail reported that a court had granted a domestic violence restraining order against a former Financial Times executive, Ben Hughes. The article disappeared from the internet without explanation. Then in 2019 the Sun wrote that a former Guardian executive, David Pemsel, had been texting a former employee, pestering her for a sexual affair. After her complaints, the paper apologized and deleted the story, though it did not say it was inaccurate. Cohen resigned in January citing “health reasons” but, reveals the NYT, the Guardian secretly paid him to leave with a confidential agreement.