Two Italians, originally from Rovigo, were found dead in a hotel in New York. The two, 38 and 48, were business partners in the furniture sector. The discovery of the two bodies would have taken place on Wednesday morning, but the news reached Italy only today, through the Italian Consulate which informed the command of the Rovigo carabinieri.



Luca Nogaris

The youngest, Luca Nogaris, was a craftsman, while Alessio Picelli was an interior designer. They were in New York on business. The New York police would not follow a violent death as their main lead.

The local sites remember Nogaris, father of three children, now moved to New York permanently – Rovigo reports live – and the local rugby team that spread a message of condolence for the disappearance. Picelli, originally from Villadose and rediente in Rovigo, had an interior company.