New York, USA once again experienced “bloody weekend”: at least 2 dead and 9 injured in shootings in many places

US media reported the shooting (NBC Channel 4)

Overseas Network, February 13. According to a report by NBC Channel 4 on February 11, New York City ushered in the “bloody weekend” again. There were shootings in many places, resulting in 2 deaths and at least 9 injuries.

According to reports, on the afternoon of February 10, four men were shot in the Bronx district of New York City. Among them, a 24-year-old man was shot in the chest and the other was in critical condition; In a shooting case, someone shot from a car and injured 4 people; at about 11:30 that night, another shooting case occurred in Brooklyn, where two men shot and killed a customer while robbing a store; There were also shootings over the weekend, with a man shot in a car.

Guns are rampant in the United States, and violent incidents are frequent. The Associated Press issued an article on January 29, taking stock of the many gun violence incidents that occurred in the United States at the beginning of the New Year, saying that the frequent occurrence of shootings has made tracking unsustainable. In addition to causing endless bloodshed, gun violence has also plunged society into a continuous grief. (Liu Qiang from Overseas Network)

