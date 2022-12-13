New Zealand has taken the first step towards phasing out smoking in the country. A law has been passed according to which tobacco cannot be sold to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009. In this way, the minimum age for the purchase of cigarettes will continue to rise, gradually, until it is illegal nationwide. In fifty years, for example, anyone wishing to buy a pack of cigarettes would need a document proving that they are at least 63 years old.

But health authorities hope it doesn’t have to go that far to see the smoke permanently gone from the country. The goal is 2025, in just over two years. The new law, approved with 76 votes in favor and 43 against, also reduces the number of authorized resellers, which drop from around 6,000 to around 600, and decreases the quantity of nicotine allowed in smoked tobacco. The text is not about smoking with e-cigarettes, vaping, which has already become more popular than smoking in New Zealand.

In presenting the bill, the government had recognized the possible effects on the black market, but had also announced a task force for controls that should also employ the Maori population. The sanctions, however, will concern not those who try to buy cigarettes, but those who tend to sell them.

“There is no good reason to allow the sale of a product that kills half of the people who use it,” Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said in Parliament, “and I can tell you that in the future, with the approval of this law, we will put an end to this situation.

Last month Statistics New Zealand reported that 8% of New Zealand adults smoke daily today, up from 16% 10 years ago. Smoking rates remain highest among indigenous Maori, at around 20%. New Zealand had already implemented restrictions on under-18s and heavy taxes to reduce smoking, but with this law it becomes the second country, after Bhutan, with the most restrictions on the tobacco industry.

In the rest of the world, Malaysia and Singapore are also thinking about it, which have for now banned smoking in public places, while in Europe, Denmark has said it is ready to replicate the New Zealand experience.