New Zealand, Ardern resigns: “I no longer have the necessary energy”

New Zealand, Ardern resigns: “I no longer have the necessary energy”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced her resignation as head of government and has called elections for October 14. During a press conference, Ardern specified that she will remain in office until February 7, then will continue with her mandate as a deputy until the end of the year elections.

“Having such a privileged role entails responsibilities, including knowing when you are the right person to be in charge and also when you are not,” he explained, specifying that it is a decision he had been reflecting on since ‘summer. “I gave all of myself to be prime minister, but it also cost me a lot. I cannot and must not do this job if I don’t have full energy, as well as a little reserve for those unforeseen challenges that inevitably arise».

Ardern stressed that there was “no secret scandal” behind his decision. “I am human. We give everything we can for as long as possible and then the time comes. And this is the time for me.”

