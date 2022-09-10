Home World New Zealand, boat sinks after collision with whale: 5 dead
World

New Zealand, boat sinks after collision with whale: 5 dead

New Zealand, boat sinks after collision with whale: 5 dead

At least five people died and six others were rescued after a boat sank, allegedly caused by a collision with a whale, off the coast of New Zealand. This was reported by the New Zealand Herald, according to which the episode took place in the waters of Goose Bay, about 170 kilometers southwest of the capital, Wellington.

The New Zealand police pointed out that the capsizing of the boat was caused by a collision, without adding any other details, while the mayor of Kaikoura, Craig Mackle, spoke explicitly of a collision with a whale.

