At least five people died and six others were rescued after a boat sank, allegedly caused by a collision with a whale, off the coast of New Zealand. This was reported by the New Zealand Herald, according to which the episode took place in the waters of Goose Bay, about 170 kilometers southwest of the capital, Wellington.

The New Zealand police pointed out that the capsizing of the boat was caused by a collision, without adding any other details, while the mayor of Kaikoura, Craig Mackle, spoke explicitly of a collision with a whale.