The Minister of Education Chris Hipkins is intended to take the place of Jacinda Ardern and to become next Prime Minister of New Zealand. This was announced by new zealand labor party, after the unexpected resignation of the prime minister. Hipkins is the party’s only candidate and his name will have to be formally approved on Sunday, but it is a formality.

“I’m really honored and really proud to accept this role. It’s the biggest responsibility and the biggest privilege of my life,” he said. Hipkins gained popularity during the coronavirus pandemic, when she was tasked with crisis management. But he and other liberals have long been in the shadow of Ardern, who has become a global icon of the left and embodied a new style of leadership.