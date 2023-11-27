New Zealand, government backtracks on smoking ban for those born since 2008. Doctors criticize the choice

The new government center-right in New Zealand backtracks on the law that prohibits new generations from smoking cigarettes and other tobacco products. The local media reported it. Smoking is the leading cause of preventable deaths in the country and the law aimed to prevent younger generations from taking up the habit. The legislation – introduced under the previous government led by Jacinda Ardern and approved in 2022 – would have banned the sale of cigarettes to anyone born after 2008. The measures included limiting the number of tobacco retailers and reducing the level of nicotine in cigarettes.

The centre-right coalition in government – ​​made up of the centre-right National Party, the liberal Act New Zealand party and the conservative New Zealand First – has chosen not to proceed with the approval of the measures and to use the revenue from smoking taxes to finance tax cuts. The backtracking has been criticized by doctors and public health experts, especially because it will have consequences on indigenous Maori communities where smoking is widespread. With the passage of these anti-smoking laws, statistical models have predicted that 5 thousand lives could have been saved.

