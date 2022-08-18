The remains of two children were discovered in suitcases bought at auction in an Auckland warehouse. This was reported by the New Zealand police. According to Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua it is likely that the bodies remained in the deposit between three and four years and the victims are thought to have been between five and ten years old.

On August 11, a family bought items – personal and household items – in an online auction and took possession of them last week. “What I can say is that we are making excellent progress with the DNA investigation,” police said, noting that the children have relatives in New Zealand and that CCTV images are being examined.

Vaaelua pointed out that the buying family has nothing to do with the deaths and was understandably distressed by the discovery. Police opened a murder investigation and contacted Interpol and police agencies abroad, a possible indication that the suspect or suspects are now living overseas. “We are doing our best to understand what happened to these children. No matter how many years you serve and investigate horrible cases like this, it is never an easy task – said Vaaelua – I myself am a parent of young children. But we have a job to do. ”