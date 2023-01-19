The New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardernannounced that he will step down in February.

“It’s time for me,” he told members of his Labor party. “I don’t have enough energy for another four years.”

Ardern, 42, became prime minister in a coalition government in 2017.

In the latest polls he saw collapse his popularity and that of his party.

In his first public appearance since parliament went into summer recess a month ago, Ardern said he hoped to use this time to find the energy to continue governing. “But I haven’t been able to do that,” she admitted. He announced that the next elections will be held on October 14 and that until then he will continue to hold the position of deputy.

Ardern said his resignation will take effect by February 7 and that a new leader will be voted on within three days. Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson immediately made it clear that he will not run for succession.

The outgoing prime minister has assured that there is no secret reason behind his resignation. “I’m a human being. We give all we can for as long as we can, and then the time comes. And for me, that time has come,” Ardern said. “I’m leaving because with such a privileged position comes a great responsibility. The responsibility of knowing when you are the right person to lead, and even when you are not”.