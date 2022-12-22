LONDON – An insult between two politicians becomes a charity worth over 60 thousand dollars. Thus ends the controversy between the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and MP David Seymour, who on December 13 drew the attention of the media and social networks when a microphone left on in parliament without the Labor leader realizing it picked up her words to the Conservative opponent: ” He’s an arrogant jerk.”
