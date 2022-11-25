LONDON – In the Brothers Grimm tale, based on an ancient German legend, it took a Pied Piper to rid a city of rats; and then, when the burgomaster refuses to pay him for his work, with the sound of his instrument he drags the children away too. But to free an island of the rats from the New Zeland it was precisely the local children, without the need for music, using traps obtained by recycling electoral posters: and their hunt produced a record haul: 40 schoolchildren captured – and killed – 600 rodents within a hundred days. One of them, named 11-year-old Bella, won the prize for best or luckiest hunter, single-handedly taking out 64.

Rat invasion shocks Australia: ‘They’re a national danger’ by Enrico Franceschini

17 Maggio 2021



The idea of ​​hunting them is an obsession for New Zealand, which is overrun. Mice threaten other species, especially birds, including the kiwi, the bird that has become a national symbol. The rodents are so aggressive and ravenous that they climb trees to slaughter the eggs in their nests. In the case of kiwis, unsuitable for flying, they don’t even need to climb trees, because they find their eggs on the ground. Along with health reasons, it is one of the reasons that prompted the government to Wellington to numerous campaigns to solve the problem. The last one attracted the attention of the media and social networks because it involved children.

To launch it, as reported by the Guardianwas a school in Halfmoon Bay, a locality of Stewart Island, a remote island off the southern tip of New Zealand, overrun by rats of all kinds, from harmless-looking mice to far scarier-looking large rats. The pupils, ranging in age from elementary to junior high, did not differ, nor did they demonstrate fear of the task. They have littered the surrounding forests with mousetraps. They went to empty them regularly. They cataloged prey by size and race. And finally compiled a ranking of the best hunters. In second place behind Bella was a 5-year-old boy who caught 60 mice in three months. “They weren’t impressed because they understood what the goal was”, explains one of the teachers who assisted them in the preparations, Emma Jenkinson, “to bring the kiwis and other birds back to their backyards”.

Paris, war on ‘rat disease’ by ETIENNE JACOB

07 October 2020



The initiative is part of one of the most ambitious programs in the world to eradicate harmful animals: New Zealand’s plan is to be completely free of rats by 2050. If everyone followed the example of Stewart Island schoolchildren, the enterprise will succeed. No need to resort to a pied piper.