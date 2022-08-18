The remains of two children were found in suitcases bought at auction by a family from Manurewa, south of Auckland, New Zealand. The local media reported it, adding that the family made a bid at auction on 11 August and was awarded the contents of a deposit in which the suitcases were located.

Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said the bodies could have been in storage for several years – between three and four years – and that the victims were probably between the ages of 5 and 10. Procedures are underway to try to identify the two children and to be able to contact their families.

To complicate the investigation are the years that have passed and many of the footage from the security cameras have certainly been lost in the time that has elapsed. The police did not want to reveal whether they had already made contact with the owners of the warehouse where the suitcases had been taken. On the other hand, the people who bought them at auction and who made the terrible discovery are shocked.