news, aftershocks, tsunami warning and more

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.5 earthquake that struck western Japan on Monday, seismologist Susan Hough from the US Geological Survey has warned that aftershocks could continue for months. Hough emphasized that this earthquake is likely the largest that residents in the area have experienced, making it important for people to be prepared for potential aftershocks, some of which could be larger than magnitude 6.

The initial quake caused buildings to collapse, sparked fires, and triggered tsunami warnings as far away as eastern Russia. While the risk of a tsunami as devastating as the one caused by the 2011 magnitude 9.1 earthquake in eastern Japan is less likely in the case of Monday’s earthquake, Hough still advised people living near the coast to evacuate as a precaution.

Reports of tsunami waves around 1.2 meters (3.9 feet) were recorded in the city of Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture, highlighting the immediate impact of the earthquake. Hough explained that the shallow nature of the earthquake and its proximity to populated areas intensified the shaking near where the earthquake occurred, emphasizing the role of location in the magnitude of an earthquake’s impact.

As Japan continues to grapple with the aftermath of this powerful earthquake, residents are urged to remain vigilant and prepared for potential aftershocks in the coming months.

