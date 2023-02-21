Putin’s “temporary withdrawal from the US-Russia arms limitation treaty” was criticized

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty signed by the United States and Russia in 2010 is the last effective arms control treaty between the two sides, but this treaty has gradually disintegrated in recent years.

According to Agence France-Presse, US Secretary of State Blinken said on the 21st: “Russia’s announcement of the suspension of participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty is very unfortunate and irresponsible. We will carefully observe Russia’s actual actions. , all properly prepared for the security of our own country and our allies.” Blinken also said: “We stand ready to discuss strategic arms limitation with Russia, no matter what changes happen to the world or our relationship.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s State of the Nation address after holding tripartite talks with the EU and Ukraine at NATO headquarters on the 21st: Putin’s announcement of the suspension of the Arms Limitation Treaty was aimed at advancing towards World War III. He urged Putin to abandon this intention and return to the treaty to avoid a greater disaster.

Putin once again blamed the U.S. and Europe for the Russia-Ukraine war, saying that the U.S. and its European allies sparked the conflict by courting the Ukrainian government’s ties with Europe. Putin even said, “They started this war, and we are using force to prevent this war.” And the West “is using Ukraine as a stepping stone to attack Russia.”

Putin accused the West of launching “aggressive information attacks” and pointed the finger at Russia’s culture, religion and values ​​because he realized that “it is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield.” He also accused the West of attacking Russia’s economy with sanctions, saying they had “achieved nothing and won’t achieve anything”.

Responding to Putin’s accusation that the West was trying to destroy Russia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Moscow was an aggressor in Ukraine and launched the invasion war a year ago. “It was President Putin who started this imperial war of conquest… As Putin made clear today, he is preparing for more wars…Putin must not win…Otherwise, it’s not good for our own security and the entire The world is dangerous.”

China is suspected of being a “peacemaker” in the Russia-Ukraine war

Putin’s logic is to beat back, claiming that his aggression was a reaction to being bullied, and putting the cart before the horse loses its deception. In contrast, China‘s recent Ukraine policy has been questioned even more puzzlingly. At present, Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi is expected to be in Moscow and may have met Putin.

Regarding the Chinese peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war, although details were not disclosed, Wang Yi said that it includes respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, ensuring the safety of civilian nuclear facilities, and opposing the use of biological and chemical weapons.

The proposal was almost immediately questioned by some other officials at the Munich meeting, with Germany’s foreign minister saying the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine must be a prerequisite for any peace deal. “A just peace does not mean rewarding the aggressor”. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba said on the 21st that he must look forward to it cautiously.

Bloomberg News commented: One year after issuing a declaration of “no limit” to Sino-Russian strategic cooperation, Beijing is now trying to convince the world that it can assume the role of a neutral in promoting the end of the Russia-Ukraine war. But getting other countries to buy into this is no easy task.

The Chinese peace proposal is expected to include calls for a ceasefire and a halt to arms deliveries to Ukraine, and could submit a draft U.N. resolution on Feb. Another draft put forward by them, which calls for the withdrawal of Russian troops and an end to hostilities. While China‘s peace plan does not appear to have much of a chance of success, U.S. allies fear the proposal could resonate with some developing countries and could attract some votes at the U.N., prompting the U.S. and many countries outside Europe to refuse to join sanctions against Russia, calling for Negotiate and reach a possible Western ceasefire.

The so-called Chinese peace program hopes, if not succeeding, it will help to establish a positive image of Xi Jinping as a global statesman. But Raffaello Pantucci, a senior fellow at the Rajaratnam Institute of International Studies in Singapore, told Bloomberg: “I don’t doubt Beijing’s desire for peace, but I still think this proposal seems incredible, and if it is to be credible, China has to behave.” Act like an independent mediator. But it is clear that China has chosen sides in this conflict.”

The Bloomberg article also commented: “Since Russia launched a war on Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping has not talked to Ukrainian President Zelensky so far, but he has talked with Russian Putin about four times. Beijing insists that Russia’s invasion Not per se, but has repeatedly defended to this day some of Russia’s reasons for waging war, most notably resistance to NATO expansion.”