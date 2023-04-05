The state of custody to which Donald Trump was temporarily subjected on Tuesday was a historic fact for the United States: such a thing had never happened to a president or former president of the United States, and in fact the events of the day were widely reported by newspapers and televisions from all over the world. Although it has been known for days that Trump would appear at 2:15 in the Manhattan courthouse for the reading of the charges concerning the case in which he is being investigated, from a television and media point of view the results were minimal and disappointing.

Hundreds of journalists had arranged to follow all of Trump’s movements during the day, and the television channels had equipped themselves to do long live broadcasts from various places, especially along the route that was to take the former president from Trump Tower, one of the most famous skyscrapers of Manhattan (and owned by him), to the court. There were also helicopters carrying journalists following the motorcade from above.

Despite the wide deployment of media, technology and journalists, and despite all six channels all-news interrupted normal programming to follow the event, the long hours of live coverage were mostly filled with secondary images: for example, those of the policemen deployed to defend the court and the shots of a corridor of the court offices.

The ban on filming the hearing decided by Judge Juan Merchan kept the cameras outside the courtroom where the hearing was held, forcing the television studio conductors to comment on the day starting from the few available photos: the media had to invent a imaginative cover, with a “throwback” effect, as he called it Associated Press.

Trump was seen very little, he appeared for a few seconds as he exited Trump Tower, when he greeted people and journalists with a much photographed clenched fist gesture destined to be re-proposed many times later.

He returned to the television screens an hour later and for a short time, no more than five seconds: as he left the Attorney’s office Alvin Bragg he appeared through the only door in the corridor that the television cameras had the right to film. Commentators in the studio found themselves talking about how no one held the door open for Trump and how unusual it was for a former president to open it himself.

😂 Did you see no one held the door for Trump? Mr Former President looks like he’s screwed. #TrumpArrest pic.twitter.com/VsUsXYrlnH — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) April 4, 2023

More generally, televisions tried to describe what was happening and how Trump was experiencing that moment by analyzing his expressions, posture and body language for a long time. Most of the time they did it starting from the few photographs available.

It went the same way when Trump’s 34 charges were read: as mentioned, the cameras did not have access to the courtroom, but the judge allowed five photographers to take pictures from the jury box before the trial began. reading. The journalists of the various newspapers stood in long queues to secure entry, some positioning themselves in front of the doors from Monday evening: however, the 60 who managed to enter could not bring recording instruments and could not update the newsrooms in real time and readers. The effect, apart from a few isolated “throws”, was that they had to wait for the end of the trial to report what happened on the air or online.

Even Trump’s silence, expected but never taken for granted, did not favor real-time reporting: the many journalists present tried to obtain a brief statement in the various passages from one office to another, “yelling questions at him” (as written during the chronicles), but received no response. Trump expressed himself through his profile on the social Truth, and the post that defined the day as “surreal” was widely taken up and commented on in the various studies, in the absence of other topics.

The long dead times, before and after the hearing, were occupied with the story of the protests, which were smaller in number and intensity than expected or feared, and of Trump’s transfers. The car ride to the courthouse, as well as the ride back to the airport, were covered with footage from helicopters, in a coverage that reminded many of OJ Simpson’s escape to Los Angeles, one of the most watched media cases of Always.

it looks like it has been arranged so Trump’s motorcade doesn’t have to stop at stoplights today pic.twitter.com/AsqDYcgtaL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 4, 2023

The live broadcasts continued with the press conference of Attorney Alvin Bragg and only a few hours later with that of Donald Trump from Florida, but this part of the day can be inserted into the classic story a continuous cycle of news concerning the former president, common until a few years ago. The historic event was now over, and had left very few memorable moments in the media.

