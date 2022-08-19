Home World News from Russia and Ukraine: The Russian side said that the Ukrainian army planned to launch a large-scale artillery attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant; the Russian army attacked the temporary settlement of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine and other targets; Zelensky’s latest speech… | daily economic news
World

News from Russia and Ukraine: The Russian side said that the Ukrainian army planned to launch a large-scale artillery attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant; the Russian army attacked the temporary settlement of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine and other targets; Zelensky’s latest speech… | daily economic news

by admin
  1. News from Russia and Ukraine: The Russian side said that the Ukrainian army planned to launch a large-scale artillery attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant; the Russian army attacked the temporary settlement of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine and other targets; Zelensky’s latest speech… | daily economic news
  2. Russian foreign minister rejects proposal to demilitarize area around Zaporozhye nuclear power plant Lianhe Zaobao
  3. Russian Defense Ministry: Zaporozhye nuclear power plant will be shut down if Ukraine continues shelling Lianhe Zaobao
  4. Ukrainian president warns: Zaporozhye nuclear power plant disaster will threaten the whole of Europe Lianhe Zaobao
  5. Zelensky warns: Russian bombardment of nearby Ukrainian nuclear power plant will threaten the whole of Europe if nuclear disaster occurs Lianhe Zaobao
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  Japan's Fukushima nuclear sewage is discharged to the sea to determine whether the concentration is up to the standard by the amount of mixed sea water

You may also like

5 dead in severe storm on French island...

8.8% of Taiwanese people oppose the CCP’s military...

ձ14ҽԺѪɫ桱ҽϵͳ ﵽѼ_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

U.S. military base in Syria repels multiple drone...

News from Russia and Ukraine: The Russian side...

Miss Universe opens to mothers and married women....

Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 18 August

Access to nearly 200 cities in Europe, China-Europe...

California college student makes $ 110 million with...

Viagra illegally imported from Santo Domingo: 61-year-old convicted....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy